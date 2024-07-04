New Directors Leading the Way at Law Firm

A South Wales law firm has appointed two new Directors.

This double promotion at JCP Solicitors names Lauren Protheroe in Medical Negligence and Ben Davies in Property Litigation as Directors.

Starting her legal career at JCP Solicitors in 2014 on an Undergraduate Placement Scheme with Swansea University, Lauren Protheroe became one of the first candidates at JCP to be offered a training contract whilst only a 2nd year law student. Since then, Lauren’s career has gone from strength to strength, becoming a leading expert in Medical Negligence in the region, successfully concluding cases of surgical errors, delays in diagnosis, orthopaedic and ophthalmic injuries. Lauren also works with the team’s most experienced practitioners on multi-million-pound complex birth injury matters.

Ben Davies joined JCP Solicitors’ Property Litigation team in 2019 as an Associate Solicitor. Ben has since made his name supporting local and national clients with a broad range of complex property disputes and has substantial litigation experience, having assisted in securing numerous successful outcomes at trial for his clients. Ben is quickly establishing himself as the go-to professional in South Wales for providing legal advice to residential landlords, due to his expertise in dealing with residential possession proceedings under the new Renting Home (Wales) Act.

Hayley Davies, CEO at JCP Solicitors, said: