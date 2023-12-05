New Director Joins OU in Wales

The Open University in Wales has welcomed Ben Lewis as its new Director.

Ben joins the OU in Wales from Cardiff University where he was Director of Student Life. He succeeds Louise Casella who retired in June.

David Price had been the OU in Wales’ Interim Director until Ben’s arrival.

Ben Lewis said:

“The Open University is synonymous with the idea of lifelong learning. At its heart is the belief that education should be available to people wherever they are, and whatever their circumstances. It’s an exciting time to be joining the OU in Wales – our student numbers have never been higher, with government and decision makers recognising the value of part-time flexible higher education. “I thank David Price for his stewardship during the interim period, and for the welcome I’ve received from colleagues, students and stakeholders. It’s a privilege to be joining this team, and I look forward to playing my part in the next steps of the university’s future.”

President of The Open University Student’s Association (OUSA), Swansea-based Margaret Greenaway added: