New Cwtch Mawr Multibank Warehouse Opens in Swansea

Faith in Families Swansea has officially opened the doors to its new and expanded Cwtch Mawr Multibank warehouse in Swansea Vale.

Cwtch Mawr, launched in 2024, is Wales’ first Multibank — a community hub that redistributes brand new surplus goods from businesses directly to families in need. The project is led by Faith in Families, a Swansea-based charity, and forms part of the wider UK Multibank initiative co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon.

The new facility will significantly increase capacity and allow for wider reach, building on a model that has already supported tens of thousands of families with essential goods such as clothing, toiletries, bedding, school uniforms, and household items.

Cherrie Bija, CEO of Faith in Families, said:

“Families are facing pressures every day. Rising costs, limited support, and hard choices no one should have to make. We built Cwtch Mawr because the need was clear, and now we’ve expanded it because the demand continues to grow. This new space means we can do more: more stock, more reach, more impact. We’re also in active talks with Neath Port Talbot and Carmarthenshire councils to explore how this model could benefit more communities across South Wales. From the start, Gordon Brown and Amazon backed this idea, not with just words, but with real commitment. It’s taken a wide network of support to make this happen; and we’re just getting started.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, who attended the opening alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said:

“Cwtch Mawr is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we work together with compassion and a shared commitment to help those in need. I’m proud to back its expansion, so it can continue changing more lives for the better. While we celebrate this success, we must also acknowledge the growing demand it meets, and the urgent need to tackle poverty at its roots. That’s why we will have invested nearly £7 billion between 2022 and 2026 to reduce costs and maximise incomes for Welsh families. Our child poverty strategy sets out how we’ll use all of our powers to meet our ambitious goals and support those who need it most.”

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon, said:

“It’s incredible to see the positive impact that Cwtch Mawr is having on communities in South Wales. The new facility in Swansea demonstrates what’s possible when businesses and community organisations unite with a clear mission. My thanks go to our partners, including Faith in Families and my incredible Amazon colleagues, for their continued work in supporting the Multibank.”

Jon Waite, Cwtch Mawr’s Warehouse Manager, added:

“We know exactly where every box goes and more importantly, why it matters. Whether it’s a quilt for a child who’s been sleeping with just a sheet or clean school uniform for a family in crisis, this warehouse exists to get the right things to the right people at the right time.”

Cwtch Mawr, meaning “Big Hug” in Welsh, was established in early 2024 with funding from the Welsh Government and support from partners including Swansea Council, Pobl Housing, the Moondance Foundation, Beacon Cymru, Caredig and Swansea Bay University Health Board. It now operates as a regional hub of support, working with over 116 community partners, charities and professionals to respond quickly and discreetly to growing need.