New Cryptoasset Rules Unveiled by UK Government

Firms offering services for cryptoassets like Bitcoin and Ethereum will be subject to new rules which aim to boost investor confidence.

At a summit in London to mark UK Fintech Week, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the UK has published draft legislation for regulating cryptoassets.

Around 12% of UK adults now own or have owned crypto, up from just 4% in 2021. But too often, consumers have been left exposed to risky firms and scams.

Under the new rules, crypto exchanges, dealers and agents will be brought into the regulatory perimeter. Crypto firms with UK customers will also have to meet clear standards on transparency, consumer protection, and operational resilience, like firms in traditional finance.

The Chancellor said the UK and US will use the upcoming UK – U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group to continue engagement to support the use and responsible growth of digital assets.

This follows discussions in Washington between the Chancellor and the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, where they also discussed opportunities to support businesses to innovate on both sides of the Atlantic. This includes looking at ideas for greater collaboration on digital securities between the UK and US, including the proposals put forward by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce for a transatlantic sandbox for digital securities.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

“Through our Plan for Change, we are making Britain the best place in the world to innovate — and the safest place for consumers. Robust rules around crypto will boost investor confidence, support the growth of Fintech and protect people across the UK.”

The UK Government will publish the first-ever Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy on 15 July, alongside the Chancellor's Mansion House speech. This will aim to support the financial services sector’s long term growth, with fintech identified as a priority sector.