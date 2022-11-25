New Construction Director Appointed by Persimmon East Wales

Persimmon Homes has appointed a new construction director in its East Wales region.

Andrew Hopkins, who has worked in the building industry for more than 40 years, joins Persimmon from Redrow where he served as both a build manager and construction director in the South West.

Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the business having worked for other major housebuilders developers such as Barratt Developments (David Wilson Homes) and Linden Homes.

During his career in the industry, he has developed numerous successful teams across Wales and the South West, and has been part of multiple NHBC Pride in the Job award-winning developments.

Welcoming Andrew to the East Wales business, regional managing director, Lee Woodfine said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to Persimmon East Wales. “Andrew has a wealth of experience working with numerous PLC developers, and a significant track record of delivering high-quality homes and developments. “He will oversee the construction of much-needed new homes for people across South East Wales, as we deliver on our vision to be the nation’s leading housebuilder. “His appointment will strengthen our consistent construction of good quality and affordable housing as we deliver a positive legacy for our customers, communities and stakeholders.”

Andrew will be responsible for driving construction performance in East Wales against build targets, quality targets, and implementation of group policies and procedures.

He will oversee the construction on the region’s numerous active sites from Carn y Cefn in Ebbw Vale to The Parish @ Llanilltern Village in Creigiau.

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew said: