IOP Calls for Bold Action to Accelerate Growth of UK Quantum Sector

The Institute of Physics has released the report ‘A Vision for Quantum Technologies in the UK’, with the aim of providing support to the UK government’s quantum strategy as part of their work to ensure the UK unlocks the benefits of the next industrial revolution.

The report proposes a vision for the UK quantum sector and makes 10 recommendations to enable the realisation of this vision, including focusing on: a joined-up approach to supporting research, development and innovation; leveraging the increasing convergence between disciplines; business support that enables a quantum ecosystem generating healthy levels of start-ups, stimulating discussion of inclusive innovation to ensure sustainable growth, and more.

The report presents evidence drawn from the IOP’s engagement with the quantum sector through stakeholder events and commissioned research. It was compiled to support the UK Government to develop its quantum strategy. Strong community engagement has resulted in a report that will feed into the forthcoming BEIS strategy and identifies key areas where the IOP has the potential to support a UK quantum strategy.

The IOP argues that a UK quantum strategy needs to support each stage of the journey towards commercialised quantum-based products and services, from foundational research through to market, through the provision of direct and indirect support, coordination and planning, and aligned policies addressing skills and other enabling factors.

IOP Director of Science, Innovation and Skills Louis Barson said:

“Quantum technologies have the potential to transform the way people live and to revolutionise industries as diverse as computing, communications, defence, security, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. “This report demonstrates that the physics community believes the government should target significant growth of the sector in terms of the overall value of the sector, the numbers of businesses and employees, and the extent to which the quantum ecosystem is driven by high-productivity companies.”

The report supports the overall focus and findings of the IOP’s R&D Blueprint project aiming to secure the UK’s place at the forefront of discovery science and lower the barriers to exploitation of scientific breakthroughs. It has stimulated an exciting new push in the area of quantum that has seen the IOP convene a Quantum Business Innovation and Growth group (qBIG) of well-placed stakeholders in UK quantum-powered businesses and today also announces a new qBIG Prize in collaboration with Quantum Exponential plc, the UK’s first enterprise venture capital fund focused on quantum technology. The prestigious award is focused on supporting the innovation and commercialisation of quantum technologies (see separate media release).

Winners of the qBIG Award will secure a £10k cash prize, alongside 10 months of mentoring from the Quantum Exponential investment team, and access to IOP Accelerator space and support. For more information see the qBIG webpage.