Food & Drink Wales   |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
food and drink podcasts
BIF sidebar default
ANW_Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
10 December 2024
Food & Drink

New Climate Adaptation Readiness Assessment Launched for Food and Drink Businesses

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


An online tool has been launched to help food and drink businesses assess their vulnerability to climate change and identify areas for improvement.

The Climate Adaptation Readiness Assessment provides immediate feedback on businesses' preparedness across eight key areas:

  • Operations and Supply Chain
  • Energy and Resource Management
  • Water Management
  • Product and Packaging
  • Governance and Policy
  • People
  • Financial and Legal
  • Customer and Consumer Engagement

The tool is designed to support businesses in evaluating their strengths and highlighting opportunities to enhance their resilience to climate impacts.

For more information and to access the Climate Adaptation Readiness Assessment, businesses can visit – https://food-drink.wales/business/resources-for-your-business/



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD

Columns & Features:

More Food & Drink Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //