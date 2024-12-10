New Climate Adaptation Readiness Assessment Launched for Food and Drink Businesses

An online tool has been launched to help food and drink businesses assess their vulnerability to climate change and identify areas for improvement.

The Climate Adaptation Readiness Assessment provides immediate feedback on businesses' preparedness across eight key areas:

Operations and Supply Chain

Energy and Resource Management

Water Management

Product and Packaging

Governance and Policy

People

Financial and Legal

Customer and Consumer Engagement

The tool is designed to support businesses in evaluating their strengths and highlighting opportunities to enhance their resilience to climate impacts.

For more information and to access the Climate Adaptation Readiness Assessment, businesses can visit – https://food-drink.wales/business/resources-for-your-business/