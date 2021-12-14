New Chair for Insolvency and Restructuring Trade Body in Wales

Bristol-based insolvency litigation specialist Charlotte May has been appointed as the chair of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 in Wales.

Charlotte, who is Associate Director for South West and Wales at Manolete, the UK’s leading insolvency litigation finance company, takes over as chair from Philip Winterbourne, Partner at Temple Bright solicitors.

In her new role, Charlotte will work with R3 to plan and deliver events and conferences for its members in Wales, and support the representation work it carries out on the profession’s behalf.

Charlotte said:

I’m delighted to be taking over as Chair of R3 in Wales. The Association was instrumental in opening up a local network for me when I was a junior solicitor and I want to ensure those kinds of opportunities and that kind of support is available to everyone. “l want to build on the excellent work previous chairs have done in building a community that supports people throughout their careers and encourages their growth so the profession retains its talent.

Charlotte added: