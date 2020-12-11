New Business Offers Covid-Proof Work Christmas Party – From a Box!

One of Wales’ leading event planners has joined forces with trusted, local catering partners to try and save this year’s Work Christmas Party, and at the same time help revitalise the Welsh hospitality industry in an eco-friendly way.

Zoë Binning, who successfully established Weddings By Zoë as South Wales’ pre-eminent wedding planning service over the last decade, and now operates as a consultant for Welsh wedding venues, has launched ‘Wild Roots Kitchen and Bar’ to provide catering services for events and parties.

The party boxes, which can be ordered for any number of people and are delivered direct to each customer’s door, include a wide selection of locally-sourced fresh food, a celebratory drink, a party game and a Christmas party playlist, and come with the promise that party guests can all enjoy the same experience, together, at a time when most normal celebrations will not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Government restrictions.

On launching the new service, Zoë explained that the idea had come about through personal experiences through the summer and a desire to introduce something fresh to the market.

“My daughter and her friends had birthday parties via Zoom over the lockdown period and we tried to make it as normal as possible for them, by delivering food and party bags to each guest in advance, so they were all enjoying the same experience. We looked at that concept and linked it to the new catering business idea that was already in planning and we thought it fitted a perfect niche this Christmas for people to have a virtual party.”

She continued,

“We know there are so many people who love the chance to celebrate the end of the year with their colleagues or friend groups that won’t be able to because of the restrictions and we all deserve it more than ever after the year we’ve all had! We hope that our party boxes can give everyone a boost by replacing the usual parties with an alternative that’s fun and different, to help people enjoy the festive period together” The new venture at its heart, also draws on Zoë’s personal commitment to live more sustainably. The food and drink will always be sourced as locally as possible, whilst the packaging is all compostable, recyclable and/or made from recycled materials, helping to reduce both their own and their customer’s carbon footprint. She explained “I’m passionate about being as sustainable as possible in my own life and helping others with their journey too.”

The Christmas Party boxes have vegetarian and vegan options as standard and are available for delivery across South & mid-Wales from November 27th. More information can be found on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or by contacting Wild Roots on [email protected] or by calling 0330 128 1591