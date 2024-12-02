New Appointment to Gambit’s M&A Team

Gambit Corporate Finance, the multi-award-winning advisory firm, has expanded its team with the appointment of Cen Thomas as Director in its M&A team.

Gambit is the UK’s longest established independent corporate finance advisory firm and the exclusive UK shareholder in Corporate Finance International, which has around 300 advisors in 26 offices in 18 countries.

Cen joins Gambit with over 15 years of corporate finance experience, having worked across a wide range of sectors including Food and Consumer Goods, Industrials, Business Services and Healthcare, on transactions ranging from £5 million to £200 million+ both within the UK and internationally.

He has advised entrepreneurs, privately and publicly owned corporates and private equity on company disposals, acquisitions, fund-raisings and M&A strategy. Cen is a Fellow of the ICAEW as a Chartered Accountant and was awarded the ICAEW Corporate Finance Diploma in 2011.

Cen said:

“I am excited to be joining Gambit as we continue to grow from strength to strength after another record year. Gambit has an outstanding reputation in the advisory market and a hugely impressive team covering multiple sectors and disciplines, with a significant opportunity to capitalise on positive market dynamics. I look forward to being part of the next phase of Gambit’s growth journey.”

Geraint Rowe, Partner, said: