New £50m Equity Fund for Growth Businesses in the Cardiff Capital Region

PwC has been appointed by Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), a conglomerate of ten local authorities across South East Wales, to run its Innovation Investment Fund (IIF) in a programme encompassing end-to-end fund management services spanning deal origination, transaction execution, portfolio management and subsequent exits over an initial five-year period.

The £50m IIF is being funded from the CCR City Deal, a £1.2 billion programme that over its lifetime is expected to deliver up to 25,000 new jobs and leverage an additional £4 billion of private sector investment across an area stretching from Bridgend to Monmouthshire, including the South Wales valleys.

The IIF will support job creation, upskilling, social inclusion and meeting wider environmental goals. Focusing on funding innovative and established businesses with equity investments of between £2 million and £7 million, both as primary funders and as co-investment opportunities, it will prioritise businesses in key growth areas including the creative industries, fintech, medtech, cybersecurity and compound semiconductor production.

PwC’s Cardiff office currently employs around 400 client-facing advisors, a figure that is forecast to rise significantly as PwC grows its overall South Wales practice, in particular investing in its Execution Managed Services propositions, which introduce specialist providers to take care of operationally intensive processes and change management programmes.

PwC and CCR will now agree an investment strategy for the IIF ahead of its launch in autumn 2022 with an expectation that it will be open for applications from October onwards. PwC’s engagement as the primary fund service provider is based on standard market practice, with pricing based on assets under management and fund performance.