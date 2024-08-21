Neath Port Talbot Council Shortlisted for UK-wide Council of the Year Award

Neath Port Talbot Council has been named as one of the top eight councils in the UK by the Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE).

The council is one of eight councils across Britain – and the only one in Wales – to have been shortlisted by APSE for its prestigious Overall Council of the Year Award 2024.

This is the second year running that Neath Port Talbot Council has been shortlisted for the accolade.

The councils shortlisted are:

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Bath and North East Somerset Council

Dundee City Council

Neath Port Talbot Council

Plymouth City Council

South Tyneside Council

Wigan Council

Wirral Council

The awards receive hundreds of submissions and the outstanding councils which have met stringent criteria of the judges have been shortlisted for Overall Council of the Year.

The Overall Council of the Year Award along with a list of individual council service awards will be handed out at a presentation evening to be held at the end of APSE’s annual seminar 2024 which will take place this year in Bristol on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th September.

As well as Overall Council of the Year, Neath Port Talbot Council has also been nominated for individual awards in the following categories: Best Workforce Initiative and Best Service Team: Soft Facilities Management.

Neath Port Talbot Council Leader, Cllr Steve Hunt, said:

“We are delighted to see the hard work, innovation and determination to continue providing vital local services by the council in Neath Port Talbot has been recognised nationally by APSE’ Good luck to all those involved.”

The council’s Chief Executive, Karen Jones, added: