Neath Port Talbot Council Hosts ‘Supporting Businesses in the Region’ Event

Neath Port Talbot Council is inviting local businesses to attend an upcoming Supporting Businesses in Neath Port Talbot and the Region event.

This event, scheduled to take place at The Orangery, Margam Park, Port Talbot, on Tuesday, April 9 from 1.45pm to 5pm, presents an opportunity for businesses to explore avenues for innovation, diversification, and growth, as well as to connect with key stakeholders and resources essential for their development.

Attendees can expect:

Information on funding opportunities.

The opportunity to meet representatives from Swansea Bay City Deal and UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) projects to explore collaborative opportunities.

A showcase of projects across various sectors which have received UKSPF funding, highlighting success stories and best practices.

Insights from local businesses.

A networking platform to forge new connections and partnerships with fellow businesses and projects within Neath Port Talbot.

Councillor Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change & Economic Growth, said:

“We are thrilled to host the Supporting Businesses in Neath Port Talbot and the Region event, which underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant business community. “This event presents an opportunity for local businesses to access information on funding , forge meaningful connections, and gain valuable insights from other local businesses. “We look forward to welcoming businesses from across the region and working together to drive economic development and innovation in Neath Port Talbot.”

The event agenda includes informative sessions and networking opportunities, including:

13:45 – 14:00: Arrival

14:00 – 14:15: Opening Remarks from Karen Jones, Chief Executive, Neath Port Talbot Council, and Nicola Pearce, Director of Environment & Regeneration, Neath Port Talbot Council

14:15 – 14:25: Presentation by Dr. Jon Burnes: Portfolio Director, Swansea Bay City Deal

14:25 – 14:35: Funding and Support Available from NPTCBC: Adil Piromohamed

14:35 – 14:45: Insights from Innovate UK UKRI: Dr. Louise Jones, Head of Translational Research

14:45 – 15:00: Local Business Spotlight: Rototherm

15:00 – 17:00: Networking Session

17:00: Conclusion

To secure your place at the event, book via this link