Topping Out Marks a Milestone at Central Park, Bridgend

E G Carter & Co Ltd is celebrating the successful topping out of a new 20,000 sq ft facility at Central Park, Bridgend for developer Robert Hitchins Ltd.

The event marks a significant milestone in the construction of a builder’s merchants, service yard and associated infrastructure at the industrial estate.

“It’s great to be celebrating the topping out of another project for Robert Hitchins,” said Mark Harries, Associate Director at E G Carter & Co Ltd. “It's been a collaborative effort between all parties: Robert Hitchins, Gardiner & Theobald, Inspire Design, Vale Consultancy and Hydrock, and we're proud of the progress we've made so far, despite the Welsh weather. This facility will be a great addition to the Central Park industrial estate, and also contribute positively to the local economy. “Our client, Robert Hitchins, hopes that this new building will be the cornerstone of development in the area, providing essential services and infrastructure to support local businesses and communities.”

John Jones, Senior Asset and Development Manager at Robert Hitchins, said:

“Our commitment to delivering employment-generating projects in Bridgend continues and we are proud to be investing further by providing this best-in-class commercial property at Central Park.”

The project brings Robert Hitchins’ investment in Central Park to more than £25 million since it acquired the industrial estate in 2006.

Construction is expected to be complete in July 2024, with the tenant fit-out following on straight after.

The topping out was particularly memorable for Jake Matthews who was appointed Site Manager. Jake joined E G Carter & Co Ltd in 2019 as a Management Trainee and demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill through four years’ training on site and in college.