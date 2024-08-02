Neath Port Talbot Council Boosts Digital Innovation Network with Global Centre of Rail Excellence

Neath Port Talbot Council is pleased to announce the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) has agreed to host one of the Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) gateways that forms part of the wider Swansea Bay City Region Digital Innovation Network at its 700-hectare site near Onllwyn.

This technology provides wireless connectivity for a range of IoT (Internet of Things or network of connective devices) solutions.

The low-cost, battery, solar, or heat powered IoT sensors work with the gateway unit to allow remote collection and monitoring of a wide range of data, which can provide insights to better inform the research and technology development being undertaken, with the aim of developing long-term industry solutions.

Testing scenarios such as flooding, subsidence and temperature monitoring can all be monitored to ensure that rail services are working more sustainably and affordably, making them increasingly consumer and environmentally friendly.

The Digital Innovation Network was funded by the Welsh Government, Swansea Bay City Deal’s Digital Infrastructure Programme and the four Local authorities in the Swansea Bay City region. This network of 240+ gateways provides connectivity to enable the use of IoT.

LoRaWAN gateway deployment is increasing nationally to assist with the ever-growing need to use data to help improve the way we live. This will undoubtedly assist with future digital transformation of public services.

Current, live locations can be viewed at any time via this link: LoRaWAN Gateway Map with access readily available via The LoRaWAN Network server for scale, The Things Industries or The Things Network (for start-up businesses).

Chief Executive of GCRE Ltd, Simon Jones said,

“We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with Neath Port Talbot Council further by agreeing to its LoRaWAN gateway on the GCRE site.” “The scope of this equipment means we can take our research much further than originally anticipated, making the site more flexible for future developments and improving the offer we can make to our customers in the rail and mobility industry. “The Global Centre of Rail Excellence is a development that has four clear missions – to rebuild local prosperity; make transport better; pioneer a Net Zero railway and renew an amazing place. “Having high quality digital infrastructure on the site is crucial to achieving those ambitions and it has been fantastic to work with our partners at the Swansea Bay City Region and Neath Port Talbot Council on this exciting and innovative project.”

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence is a purpose-built facility being built near Onllwyn for world class research, testing and certification of infrastructure and innovative new rail technologies – the first of its kind in Europe.

Supported by an £70m investment from the Welsh and UK Governments, and with a further £7.4m being committed by Innovate UK for Research and Development at the site, GCRE is already attracting leading engineers, software developers and designers from across the world linked to the rail and mobility industry.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, Cllr Jeremy Hurley, said,

“This project is a valuable addition to Neath Port Talbot and it’s extremely encouraging to know that world-class research and technology centres are choosing to develop their sites within this county borough. “The benefits that come from this development are vital for Neath Port Talbot’s journey to strengthening its economic opportunities through its digital connectivity. Our ambition is to create a digitally progressive society and this is a fine example of how we are moving in the right direction towards achieving that.”

The partnership between Neath Port Talbot Council and the GCRE is a fine example of Swansea Bay City Deal’s Digital Infrastructure Programme’s tag line ‘Connectivity through collaboration’ and has the foundations to benefit other services in its vicinity due to its long-range capabilities.

This recent development with the GCRE is one that will not only attract further interest in the area but will also bolster Neath Port Talbot Council’s ambition to provide seamless digital connectivity across the county borough.