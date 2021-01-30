Neath Community Store Helps Fight the Pandemic

Serving his local community throughout the lockdown has been a challenge, but a rewarding one, says Dean Waters.

The former chef, who launched Fresh and Fine Foods in Glynneath last March, is battling on and hoping for better times ahead for his community and his business.

Returning to his home town two years ago, he saw that local people had limited opportunities to buy quality fresh food without the need to make a trip to Neath or another larger town.

“I offer high quality products including charcuterie, dairy, flour, pasta and other foods and take away coffees,” he said.

Fresh and Fine Foods makes local deliveries to help customers who are self-isolating, and are reducing their travel and trips to supermarkets in line with the lockdown regulations.

“It goes without saying that the pandemic has had a huge impact on people’s lives and the ways they shop and get their food,” said Dean. “But we are all looking ahead to the vaccine being rolled out across Wales and the UK and to normal life returning at some point. “Fresh and Fine Foods is here to serve the local community and to help people through these difficult times.”

The business received a £500 Business Support grant when it launched, administered jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Neath and Port Talbot County Borough Council.

“This was very useful and enabled me to buy important equipment such as vacuum packer and electric fryer.”

Glyn Thomas, Manager in Wales for UKSE, said :

”We are delighted to have worked with the Council to help launch Fresh and Fine Foods, which is supporting the community by offering, and delivering, quality merchandise.”

Sian Wyndham, New Business Support and Development Mentor for Neath and Port Talbot Council, added: