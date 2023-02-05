NDA Supports Launch of North Anglesey Regeneration Fund

The North Anglesey Regeneration Fund has launched to help businesses, support local events and make environmental improvements.

Using valuable funding awarded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), this is the third year Anglesey Council has welcomed applications to this funding pot as part of its efforts to regenerate the area. This round of funding is the biggest to date with £50,000 being made available for schemes that can be delivered by the 31st of March 2023.

Small grants of up to £7,500 are available to help businesses and community groups in the Talybolion and Twrcelyn wards, and the community of Moelfre – to deliver projects which will support the County Council’s North Anglesey Regeneration Plan.

To date, £117,000 has been awarded to local businesses, community groups and other local causes to help support job creation and improving the vitality of the area. The fund has supported 20 businesses or community groups; safeguarding 35 jobs, creating 42 jobs (and potentially an additional 47 jobs within 2 years) and providing volunteering opportunities for 130 individuals.

Council Leader and Talybolion county councillor, Llinos Medi explained:

“Valuable funding received from the NDA has clearly been put to good use over the last two years, helping to regenerate North Anglesey. This additional money will further contribute to driving the North Anglesey Economic Regeneration Plan and I would encourage local businesses and community groups to apply if they have projects that meet the relevant criteria and can help regenerate their local communities.”

NDA Director of Socio-Economics, Jamie Reed said:

“We are committed to delivering our mission sustainably with care for our communities, helping the local economy to diversify and grow. “This requires the energy and drive of local partners, and the Regeneration Fund and its work to date are helping to provide this. Partnership working is essential for us to collectively deliver and I’m optimistic about the success of future projects.”

The NDA is tasked with safely and securely decommissioning the nation’s oldest nuclear sites, removing the burden for future generations, and supporting the local communities by enabling permanent, positive, and significant social and economic change.

Anglesey’s Major Projects and Economic Development Portfolio holder, Cllr Carwyn Jones, said:

“This is the third year this fund is running, and has in the past supported a range of businesses and community groups with much valued funds to enable them to carry out their projects. “I look forward to seeing the projects that will come out of this year’s fund. We are committed to working with key partners to create jobs and support economic growth in the area. This takes time and a great deal of work, this fund will provide a real impetus for economic regeneration.”

Applications for the North Anglesey Regeneration fund must be submitted before February 10th. The Fund criteria and application forms can be found on the Isle of Anglesey County Council website North Anglesey Regeneration Fund (gov.wales).