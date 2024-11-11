National Safeguarding Week Events Set to Focus on The Right Help at the Right Time

A programme focusing on ‘providing the right help at the right time’ will be taking place across Mid and West Wales for National Safeguarding Week.

The programme has been co-ordinated by CWMPAS and CYSUR, the Regional Safeguarding Board, and this year has been designed in response to some of the safeguarding themes and issues that are known to affect children and adults at risk, and their families in the Mid and West Wales region.

The events are due to be attended by practitioners who are responsible for safeguarding children and adults, including social workers, police officers, nurses, health visitors, midwives, teachers and youth workers as well as members of the community.

A highlight includes a conference for multi-agency practitioners, taking place at the Medrus Centre, Aberystwyth University on Thursday 14th November.

This will include input from individuals with lived experience of some of the issues being considered and will promote trauma recovery models of work.

A number of other events will take place across the week for staff working in safeguarding as well as the community.

These include events facilitated by well-known charities including the NSPCC and the Children’s Society as well numerous staff webinars that will share lessons learnt from practice reviews across Wales and the UK.

The Talk PANTS campaign for example, promoted by the NSPCC, is aimed at education professionals, teachers and early years practitioners, to have simple and age-appropriate conversations, that can help keep children safe from sexual abuse.

Jake Morgan the Chair of the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board for Children said: