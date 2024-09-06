National Park Approval for New Council Built Homes in Tenby

The detailed planning matters application for the Brynhir housing development in Tenby has been unanimously approved by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Tender submission bids for the site’s development were received over the summer and are currently being evaluated, with a Pre-Construction Service agreement anticipated to be awarded in the autumn.

The approved plans include 125 new homes.

The successful contractor will then be required to carry out final works on design, market testing, seek Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) Approval Body approval along with other matters before a construction contract is entered with the plan to commence on site late Spring 2025.

Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Michelle Bateman: