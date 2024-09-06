National Park Approval for New Council Built Homes in Tenby

The detailed planning matters application for the Brynhir housing development in Tenby has been unanimously approved by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
Tender submission bids for the site’s development were received over the summer and are currently being evaluated, with a Pre-Construction Service agreement anticipated to be awarded in the autumn.
The approved plans include 125 new homes.
The successful contractor will then be required to carry out final works on design, market testing, seek Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) Approval Body approval along with other matters before a construction contract is entered with the plan to commence on site late Spring 2025.
Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Michelle Bateman:
“Given the high level of demand for social housing across Pembrokeshire, and in particular the Tenby, area this is an important scheme in our development programme.
“The site will deliver high quality homes for the local area, made up of 93 homes that will be retained by the Council. The remaining will be a mix of open market and shared ownership.
“A local lettings policy will be in place for allocations of the council owned properties with priority given to those with a connection to Tenby and the surrounding villages.
“I am pleased that the National Park planning committee unanimously supported the application.”