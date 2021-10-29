National Library of Wales Changing and Developing Services

The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth is changing and developing services whilst remaining cautious about the risks associated with COVID-19.

From November 1, visitors will not need to pre-book a visit to the library building and open access will be provided to exhibitions, Pendinas Café and shop, along with the Reading Room, although valid readers ticket are required.

The building will be open between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, but the Reading Room will be closed from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

As part of a wider plan to develop public spaces, current reading room services will be permanently relocated to the North Reading Room where significant maintenance work has been completed to ensure comfort and access to library collections.

The South Reading Room will be redeveloped to give access to the new National Broadcast Archive and create a flexible space for activities.

Although visitors will no longer be asked to pre-book space in the Reading Room, collection items must be pre-ordered at least one day before visiting the library wherever possible.

The health and safety of visitors and staff remain the library’s priority and risks associated with COVID-19 will continue to be monitored.

Dr Owain Rhys Roberts, deputy chief executive and librarian for collections and engagement, said:

“The last 18 months have been difficult and challenging for us all and, whilst we continue to take a cautious approach, we’re excited about the opportunities to develop the services provided within the building in Aberystwyth.”

Full details about visiting the library are available at https://www.library.wales/information-for/researchers/reading-at-nlw