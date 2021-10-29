Acorn Strengthens Legal Division with Appointment of Lynette Chandler

UK recruiter appoints Lynette Chandler, a non-practising Barrister and Solicitor, as an Associate Recruitment Consultant

Lynette Chandler has been appointed as an Associate Recruitment Consultant for Legal Recruitment at Acorn, one of the UK’s leading recruitment firms.

Lynette will support further growth within its Legal division as Acorn looks to the next stages of its expansion, continues to break into new markets and achieve further growth.

A qualified solicitor, Lynette started her career in response to a legal challenge from a former employee when she previously worked as a veterinary nurse and owned a veterinary practice, and went on to become a barrister working within the UK legal and charitable sectors.

Her role with Acorn will be operational across south Wales and the South West of England, partnering with exceptional candidates and high growth clients, and will see Lynette apply the breadth of her legal expertise and market knowledge to ensure unique matches are made that encourage both individuals and companies to flourish.

Lynette, who is originally from Ebbw Valley and lived in the Channel Islands and Hong Kong before moving to Newport, said:

“I’m really excited to be joining Acorn as a company with such an excellent track record of promoting social responsibility and integrity within the business world. “I am resolute in becoming a useful, effective member of the team and in doing all I can to continue forging the excellent working relationships Acorn has established in all of its departments.”

Multi-specialist Acorn is the leading recruiter in Wales and is in the top 1% of all recruitment firms across the UK, with offices and business operations UK-wide.

From trainee solicitors through to partner-level appointments, its specialist Legal consultants match candidates with local, national and international opportunities in the world of law that are right for them.

Paul Anscombe, Operations Manager at Acorn, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Lynette to the Specialist team here at Acorn and looking forward to watching her put the experience and knowledge she has built up over many years working within the legal sector to use for the benefit of the legal candidates and companies we continue to support across the UK.”

Acorn has received many awards over the years, including Best UK Recruitment Firm, and it has placed some 2.7million people into jobs since its first branch opened, in Newport, South Wales in 1992.

For more information visit www.acornpeople.com