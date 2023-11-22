National Eisteddfod Winner Adds Her Voice to The Expert Chorus at Leading Law Firm

A National Eisteddfod winning singer has just joined one of North Wales’s leading law firms as part of their family law team.

Ceri Haf Roberts, from Henllan, near Denbigh, is the latest recruit to Vale of Clwyd-based Swayne Johnson, one of the oldest law firms in Wales and one of the fastest-growing.

Standing up to make her case should hold few fears for the 27-year-old mezzo-soprano who last year wowed the judges at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron to win the David Ellis Blue Riband Award.

That success also won her a trip to Australia next year to sing at Melbourne’s traditional St David’s Day Concert.

Ceri, from a Vale of Clwyd farming family, followed that up as a conductor by taking the choir she had founded, Cor Dyffryn Clwyd, to second place in the Mixed Youth Choral competition at this year’s National Eisteddfod at Boduan, near Pwllheli.

The former Ysgol Llannefydd and Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph, pupil said:

“I did consider classical singing as a career and did the round of the conservatories when I was 18 but I had had my heart set on the law from quite an early age. “They are similar because you have to stand up and make your case or perform in each and I wanted a career where I could do both and advocacy is what I enjoy the most. “Performing and singing when I’m not in work is the way I get the best of both worlds.”

Ceri studied Law at Bangor University where she gained her Bachelor of Law degree and then completed her studies at the University of Law in Christleton, near Chester, before joining a North Wales law firm.

She took the opportunity to move to Swayne Johnson because she was impressed by the breadth of services offered by the firm and its strong commitment to the local communities where it operates.

She said:

“As a firm they provide a great deal of support for their staff and they are committed to being able to provide their service in both English and Welsh. “Providing legal advice in the Welsh language in a comprehensive way is something I am passionate about and in family matters it is important to speak to clients in the language they are most comfortable in. “In Denbigh and Ruthin where I will be based there are a lots of Welsh-speaking clients and as someone from the area it’s really rewarding to be able to help them. “In family law you are providing advice to people at what can be a very difficult, stressful and emotional time for them so to be able to help get them through that is very rewarding. “What also impresses me about Swayne Johnson is the wealth of experience they have and their departmental structures with the different teams able to work together in cases where family law and agricultural law overlap which is so important in a rural area.”

Swayne Johnson Managing Director Sarah Noton said:

“We’re delighted Ceri has joined us and has become the latest high calibre appointments as we continue to grow the business. “We know that within Swayne Johnson we have lawyers with a wealth of experience in all aspects of legal work and that makes this a very good environment for those who join us. “We offer a comprehensive range of services across a wide area of law and we have the kind of high-quality expertise that means clients don’t need to look to firms from outside the area for the legal skills they need. “At Swayne Johnson we believe in building relationships with our clients and providing them with the reassurance that they’re dealing with people who know and understand them.”

For more on Swayne Johnson go to http://www.swaynejohnson.com/