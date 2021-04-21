National Award Win for Respond Healthcare Nurse

Cardiff based Respond Healthcare, part of Eakin Healthcare, is celebrating the news that one of its Community Stoma Care Nurses has won a prestigious and highly respected British Journal of Nursing (BJN) Award; the Stoma Care Nurse of the Year 2020.

Helen Coulter, has won the award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to stoma care nursing which includes delivering training programmes to external organisations who provide support for patients living with a stoma, with particular emphasis on care homes. She has also delivered training for security staff at airports within the UK, helping them understand the needs of people living with a stoma and therefore helping reduce trauma for these passengers.

The British Journal of Nursing (BJN) is the leading general clinical journal for nurses, publishing up-to-date clinical reviews, original research and evidence-based papers. Its annual awards are therefore very well respected and recognise the outstanding work undertaken by nurses across the UK in a large array of fields.

Commenting on the award, Helen said:

“I am delighted to have won this award, it’s an honour and a privilege and I am extremely grateful to the people who nominated me. To be a finalist in the awards was amazing, but to win is absolutely incredible. “I have been nursing for 37 years and have been with Respond Healthcare for almost ten of those years. I am extremely passionate about stoma care in the community and the smooth transition of patients from hospital to home. Education of anyone who comes into contact with an ostomate, be it family, friends, carers, is the key to success and I am proud this work has been recognised.”

Respond Healthcare is a specialist in stoma and continence care, which provides a prescription dispensing service throughout the UK. It is particularly delighted with the fact that not one, but two of its nurses, reached the final of the BJN Stoma Nurse Award category which underlines the strength of its work in supporting people living with a stoma.

Alison Roberts, Respond Nurse Team Leader explains:

“Helen absolutely deserves this award and we are so proud of her. The dedication she shows, delivered in such a personable way, is second to none and is so important to the people we support.”

Alison was also a finalist in the category. Chris Cochlin, Respond Healthcare’s, Director of Customer Services, UK Ostomy said:

“The whole team is delighted for Helen and Alison and will definitely help them celebrate when the time is right, which we hope will be very soon. In a year when things have been so difficult due to Covid-19 and the pressure has been ramped up as a result, to have our nurses delivering such outstanding work, and being recognised for it is just incredible. “To have two of our nurses reach the final of the award category is the icing on the cake and shows what an incredible job they both do”.

Respond Healthcare is part of the Eakin Healthcare Group. Its sister company, Pelican Healthcare, offers a wide range of innovative ostomy and continence products, including pouches, skin care products, support garments, and accessory products.