NAT Group Terminates International Travel to Focus on UK Operations

With international travel all but banned for non-essential trips, NAT Group has announced it will discontinue its overseas operations and focus all of its efforts on running high quality bus services and private hire throughout the UK.

NAT Group Managing Director Adam Keen said:

“Following the latest Government guidelines that foreign holidays are unlikely for the remainder of 2020, along with increasingly stringent social distancing measures being placed on transport operators, NAT Group has taken the decision to cease our international work with immediate effect.

“The current pandemic is a huge factor in this decision, but our coach commitments on the continent are extremely time-consuming and expensive to maintain, and we feel our attention would be better served focusing on the core business of running bus services in South Wales and private hire in the UK only. We can concentrate our efforts on making sure that we provide well presented vehicles and a friendly, efficient and memorable service for our customers.

“Rather than seeing this as an end, we very much view it as an exciting new chapter that allows us to focus on what we do well and, particularly in these everchanging times, ensure our fleet matches demand, which includes investing in some alternative vehicles. We have informed our employees of this decision and have reassured all those involved that there is a job here for them.”