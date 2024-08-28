Multi-Million Pound Grant Advances Social Care Hub Plans

Welsh Government has awarded Pembrokeshire County Council a further £6.5million towards the cost of building the new integrated health and social care hub in Pembroke.

The grant has been awarded through the social care Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF) for the plans underway at the Pembroke Hwb regeneration project at South Quay.

The Pembroke Hwb will be a modern, accessible social care, health and community hub and supports the region’s aim to build active, resourceful, connected, sustainable and creative communities as we shift away from managing need to creating capability.

Taking an integrated service approach, the Hwb will deliver a multi-generational approach which focusses on the needs and strengths of individuals.

The project had already been awarded £4.1 million of UK Levelling Up Funding bringing the total investment into Pembroke of £10.6 million, with Pembrokeshire County Council providing the balance of funding for the project.

Cabinet Member for Social Care Councillor Tessa Hodgeson said:

“I am really pleased that both south Pembrokeshire and health and social care are benefitting from this investment from Welsh Government. The development will represent a significant improvement in access to support to local communities.”

Deputy Leader of Council, and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, Councillor Paul Miller commented that the success in securing the IRCF grant is the final step in addressing the regeneration of a very prominent and long derelict building in the centre of Pembroke town centre.

“This brings our service delivery to the core of the town centre, supporting welcome footfall into Pembroke and following Welsh Government’s Town Centre’s First policy,” he added.

Development of the project has been a partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council’s regeneration, social care and professional construction teams with support from Hywel Dda University Health Board and the third sector.

Michael Gray, Director of Social Care, Housing and Public Protection said:

“Pembrokeshire County Council is delighted to hear that capital investment for the South Quay Community Hub has been secured. This will allow us to progress our work in providing a much needed co-located and integrated health and care setting in the County; one that is based on a social model of health and wellbeing that builds upon our already successful supported employment model. “The South Quay development is only made possible through a partnership between Hywel Dda University Health Board and the wider voluntary and community sector, and demonstrates clear commitment to the Council's core vision ‘working together, improving lives.’”

Sonia Hay, Acting County Director, Hywel Dda University Health Board added:

“We are actively working towards integrating health, care and community services in Pembrokeshire. The Pembroke Hwb represents significant progress in this ambition providing a modern facility which benefits the community in South Pembrokeshire.”

Rachel Moxey, Head of Economic Development and Regeneration noted that she is delighted that the project costs are now fully funded and the contract works to bring the building back into productive use has now started on site.