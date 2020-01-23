Mrs. Buckét Starts the Year Creating Over 130 New Jobs

She started with just a bucket and mop but nearly 15 years on and Rachael Flanagan prepares for the next stage of growth creating over 130 new jobs for 2020 expansion plans.

Rachael Flanagan, Founder & Managing Director of Mrs. Buckét Commercial Cleaning said:

“We’ve set out ambitious plans for this year and beyond. New services, customer growth and acquisitions will contribute to our 2025 target of £8m turnover. A recruitment drive is essential to support the company’s expansion plans.” “Mrs. Buckét is more than a cleaning business and I’m passionate about challenging the perception of the industry. We’re investing in technology innovations, a new fleet of vans and operating efficiencies this year to ensure our clients and team get the best experience possible.”

2019 saw Mrs. Buckét selling the domestic arm of the business to focus solely on commercial clients, buying new Swansea premises, a new management board and increase of 27% in head office roles for greater business support.

In the last business quarter of 2019, Mrs. Buckét enjoyed several successful new business wins, including Cardiff Bay-based Active Quote, Mountain Ash-based Flexicare and Bristol-based Swaglelok.”

Claire Storer, Talent & Retention Manager said:

“Mrs. Buckét is a first-class commercial cleaning company that works with high-calibre businesses such as Audi, Circle IT, S4C and many more. We are looking for top-class recruits that want to be part of a growing business and be proud to represent what we are achieving. We have big plans for 2020 and we are looking forward to welcoming new members of the team to help take the business forward. I would encourage local people to keep an eye out for recruitment opportunities.”

Main areas of recruitment will be across Swansea, Bridgend, Cardiff, Newport and Bristol. Open roles range from commercial cleaners, cleaning supervisors and mobile supervisors. Full training will be provided for new recruits through the Mrs Buckét Cleaning Academy.

Mrs. Buckét was recently awarded FairPlay Employer status by Wales’s leading gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg and Welsh Women’s 2019 Business of the Year.