Mrs Buckét Secures School Cleaning Contracts

Commercial cleaning company Mrs Buckét has secured contracts with seven local schools across South Wales.

Headquartered in Swansea, Mrs Buckét was founded by Rachael Flanagan in 2005 at age 18, and has since grown to employ over 400 staff, with a turnover of £8 million. Their recent development of a training academy for colleagues and investment into innovation through new technologies has allowed them to expand into new markets.

Now the firm has secured contracts for Ysgol Glan Morfa, Oystermouth Primary School, Stacey Primary School, Dylan Thomas Community School, Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr, Ysgol Treganna and Christ the King Catholic Primary School.

Rachael Flanagan, CEO and Founder, Mrs Buckét, said:

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work of the team at Mrs Buckét that has led to the achievement of these contracts. Unfortunately, far too many schools are operating in ineffective conditions due to lack of care when it comes to cleanliness. Every child has a right to learn in a safe and clean environment so that they can enjoy and focus on their studies, and I look forward to providing our services to achieve this. “We have already had fantastic feedback from the current schools we work with, and we plan on implementing our attentive and responsive approach while providing meticulous attention to detail to ensure a pristine and conducive learning environment.”

Paul Davies, Headteacher at Dylan Thomas Community School, said: