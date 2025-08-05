Mrs Buckét Secures Major Cleaning Contract with Monmouthshire Building Society

Award-winning commercial cleaning company Mrs Buckét has been awarded the contract to clean most branches of Monmouthshire Building Society.

The contract creates new jobs for the Swansea-based commercial cleaning company, as well as additional hours for some of its current staff.

It has also of TUPE’d (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment)) two members of the Building Society’s current cleaning staff, protecting their jobs and allowing them to join the Mrs Buckét workforce.

Mrs Buckét will be cleaning Monmouthshire Building Society’s 11 branches and agency offices at Brecon, Risca, Cardiff Queen Street, Handpost Newport, Caerleon Road Newport, John Frost Square Newport, Swansea, Cwmbran, Chepstow, Monmouth and Caldicot.

This is the second financial services contract that Mrs Buckét has won in recent months, as it has also been appointed to clean a financial office in Cardiff.

Rachael Flanagan, Mrs Buckét’s CEO and founder, said:

“It is great to be working with Monmouthshire Building Society as it is a business that shares the same values as we do – working with and giving back to the communities in which we work. “It is also great to be supported by this contract win by another successful Welsh business such as Monmouthshire Building Society – it has such a rich heritage in Wales. We look forward to working with the team closely in the coming months.”

Mark Howell, Facilities Manager at Monmouthshire Building Society, said: