Mrs Buckét Launches its First 24hr Big Community Clean Up

Mrs Buckét, the award-winning commercial cleaning company, is appealing for nominations for its first 24-hour free clean up event, called The Big Community Clean Up.

The Swansea-based business, which delivers cleaning and facilities management services to the public and private sector in South and Mid West Wales, has launched the initiative to give back to the communities in which it works in.

Rachael Flanagan, Mrs Buckét’s CEO and founder, explained:

“I am so excited to be launching this initiative. The idea is that we get our cleaning experts out to the winning community space and in 24 hours give it the refresh it deserves. “We are thinking of community centres, community centres, village halls, youth clubs, scouts/guides huts, church halls, foodbanks, charity spaces, support hubs, day centres, community kitchens, and community art spaces – basically, any space that is used by a community in South Wales that could do with a bit of TLC and a special Mrs Buckét spruce up.”

Rachael continued:

“When I started this business nearly 20 years ago, it was built in the community that I live in – it’s the community that made Mrs Buckét the success it is today and so now it’s our time to give back. Think DIY SOS, but swap the hammers for mops and dusters, and possibly a paint brush. “We want nominations for those community spaces that are vital to the people they serve, that are the lifeblood of an area. The places whose doors are always open but might be a little weather worn and need to get their shine back. Let me and my talented team of cleaning and mending experts in to give the space all the love and attention it deserves.”

Nominations for the Mrs Buckét Community Clean Up are open now. Those nominations will then be narrowed down by Mrs Buckét’s founder Rachael Flanagan, founder of homeless charity Big Moose Chloe Smith, mental health advocate and former Traitors star Andrew Jenkins, and founder of the Child of Wales awards Blanche Sainsbury.

The top three finalists will be published on the Mrs Buckét website and then it’s over to the public, who will vote for their winner.

In September, on a day agreed with the community space, Rachael will be joined by The Big Community Clean Up team, and some of Mrs Buckét’s partners, including Newhall Janitorial, Gum Blitzer, Dyfed Recycling, Big Moose, PK Safety and CMB Maintenance, to put the sparkle back into the space and give it a new lease of life.

Stuart Powell, Director of Newhall Janitorial explained why they got involved in the initiative:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to give back to South Wales and the communities we serve. By contributing our time, resources and expertise to help restore and refresh shared public spaces, we’re not only promoting a cleaner environment but also fostering local pride and community spirit. It’s our way of saying thank you and making a positive impact where it matters most.”

Rachael added:

“This will be our first Big Community Clean Up, we are hoping to be able to run at least one a year to able to give back to the communities that have helped my business grow and also to help those communities that my colleagues and I live and work in. “We hope to get as many nominations as possible to help us find the community spaces most in need of a bit of care and attention. So, if you use your community centre every day and feel like it could do with some TLC, or if your scout hall is looking more like a camp site every day – get in touch and tell us why it deserves the Mrs Buckét magic. We have the expertise and will do all we can to help you.”

You can nominate your community space for The Big Community Clean Up, here: https://www.mrs-bucket.co.uk/big-community-clean-up/