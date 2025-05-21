MP Launches Vale Business Accelerator in First Stage of 1,000 Jobs Pledge

Vale of Glamorgan MP Kanishka Narayan has launched a new business support programme to help people across the Vale turn their ideas into successful businesses.

The scheme is part of his pledge to create 1,000 good jobs in the local tech and digital economy by 2030.

The new Vale Startup Accelerator is designed to give early-stage businesses and local entrepreneurs the tools, training and support they need to grow — whether they’re starting from a spare room, a local café, or a high street shop.

The programme will offer:

One-to-one mentoring from Kanishka himself, who previously worked as an investor helping small businesses grow across the UK, Europe and the US

Free digital skills training through Google Digital Garage, covering everything from online marketing to business planning

A chance to join a local Founders Roundtable, hosted by Startup Coalition, where people can share ideas and challenges with others trying to start or grow a business

The opportunity to pitch for investment at a special event later this year, the Red Dragon Demo Day

The Accelerator is part of Narayan’s All Hands on Tech campaign, which is focused on making sure the Vale doesn’t miss out as the UK’s digital economy continues to grow.

“I grew up here, and I’ve seen the incredible ideas and energy that exist in our local communities,” said Kanishka Narayan MP. “But too often, people don’t have access to the advice, training or networks they need to get started.” “This programme is about changing that — so if you’ve got an idea, if you’ve already started a business, or if you’ve always wanted to give it a go — I’d love you to apply.”

The programme is free and open to anyone based in the Vale of Glamorgan — including Barry, Llantwit Major, Cowbridge and surrounding villages. You don’t need a tech background or a polished business plan — just an idea, commitment, and a willingness to build something new.

“If we support local people to grow local businesses,” Narayan added, “we can create more jobs here in the Vale, keep more young people in the area, and build a stronger, more vibrant economy for everyone.”

Applications are now open.

To find out more and apply, visit www.allhandsontech.uk