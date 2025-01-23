Mouth Painting Artist’s Exhibition Raises Vital Funds for NSPCC Cymru

An art exhibition held by a mouth painting artist and former High Sheriff of South Glamorgan has raised nearly £3,000 for NSPCC Cymru.

Rosaleen Moriarty-Simmonds OBE staged the exhibition featuring 11 portraits of Welsh celebrities, or those with an iconic link to Wales, including The Prince of Wales, Prince William, actress Dame Sian Phillips and television producer Russel T. Davies, over four days at Clarendon Fine Art gallery in Cardiff this month.

The exhibition followed four years of painting and preparation.

Two of the celebrities featured – former Wales rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit and actor Trystan Gravelle – were among more than 200 visitors who attended the exhibition.

The amount raised for NSPCC Cymru was £2,878.51, which will support the charity’s vital services including Speak out Stay safe, a safeguarding programme for children aged 5- to 11-years-old which helps them recognise abuse and where to turn for help, and Childline, a free, confidential counselling for children and young people up to the age of 19.

Rosie, a member of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association, said:

“After four years of painting, many months of planning and a lot of sleepless nights, I was delighted with the reception that the Welsh Portraits Exhibition received. “Over 92 people attended the launch event alone, and during the exhibition I was delighted to welcome two of the portrait subjects – Trystan Gravelle and Louis Rees-Zammit – who took time out of their busy work schedules to come and see my handy-work! “Everyone who came to see the exhibition found it interesting, and were intrigued by the backstory as to how the idea for the exhibition came about. Some visitors had an interest in art, some were just passing, and many made a special journey to see my work.

Rosie added that she is “eternally grateful to everyone who visited the exhibition, made kind comments, asked lots of questions and of course donated money to NSPCC Cymru”.

She added:

“Little did I know, back in 2021, as I was preparing for my High Sheriff year, that it would take four years, for what was to be my Shrieval swan-song to come to fruition. “Way back then, I made a commitment to support the good work of the NSPCC. I’m delighted that everything went so well, and children at risk can continue to know that “every childhood is worth fighting for.”

Hannah Pitt, NSPCC Cymru Community Fundraising Manager for South Wales, said:

“After four years of painting and a lot of hard work, dedication and determination, it was fantastic to see the success of this exhibition. “We are incredibly grateful to Rosie for choosing to support the work of NSPCC Cymru. “The money raised will make a big difference to our work helping to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.”

Jared Cornish, Gallery Manager, added: