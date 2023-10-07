More Funding Opportunities for Rural Projects in Swansea

A second round of funding applications is now open for projects aimed at boosting Swansea’s rural communities.

The grant funding is being made available to projects that support themes including rural economy and visitor experience, natural environment and climate emergency, innovation, and health and well-being.

The funding is part of a rural anchor project being run by Swansea Council and funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Projects that will be considered for funding include capital grants for investment in renewable energy for community benefit. Potential projects could include renewable energy schemes for community buildings or community car and bike charging point. Revenue grants are also available for projects including:

Local rural markets and visitor trails to improve footfall on rural high streets. These could include pop-up events, marketing campaigns and the developments of apps.

Biodiversity schemes such as rural greening projects for improving biodiversity, community growing, or bringing underused spaces back into use through biodiversity.

Volunteering schemes to engage groups in rural communities, which could include community transport, environmental or befriending schemes, and community action.

Feasibility studies with fully costed plans to help with unlocking future funding support. These could be for a community transport scheme or community facilities such as a museum or a hub.

Revenue projects can receive up to £15,000, while capital projects can receive up to £25,000.

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Councillor Champion for Rural Economy at Swansea Council, said:

“Our rural communities make such an important contribution to Swansea’s culture and economy, so we’d encourage applications from projects that can make a real difference to these communities in the coming years. “Projects that support themes like rural economy and visitor experience, natural environment and climate emergency, innovation and health and well-being are among those that will be considered, as we look to benefit as many of our rural communities as possible through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“From rural markets and visitor trails to volunteering schemes, community transport and proposals to bring underused spaces back to life through biodiversity, the rural anchor project has the potential to benefit rural communities, residents and visitors in many ways. “This funding and the projects it will help deliver are part of the cost of living help being provided by the council. “This is the second round of funding applications for this anchor project but if money remains after all successful schemes are approved then there may be even more funding rounds in future. “We’re keen to support all applicants during this process, so we’d encourage the submission of draft applications or any elements of the forms that people may need checking.”

The deadline for draft submissions is Wednesday October 25 at noon, with the overall grant application window closing at noon on Monday November 6.

Wards where rural anchor projects are eligible for support include Bishopston, Clydach (including Craig Cefn Park), Fairwood, Gorseinon and Penyrheol, Gower, Gowerton, Llangyfelach, Llwchwr, Penclawdd, Penllegaer, Pennard, Pontarddulais (including the old Mawr ward), Pontlliw and Tircoed.

Projects in other wards may also be supported on a case by case basis if they are on the fringes of these wards or, in extraordinary circumstances, areas with extensive natural environments elsewhere in the county.

Head to www.swansea.gov.uk/ruralfunding for more rural anchor project information and details on how to apply.

Anyone seeking further details can also email [email protected]