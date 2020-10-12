Montgomeryshire the ‘Most Entrepreneurial Area in Wales’

Montgomeryshire is the most entrepreneurial area in Wales, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics as well as the latest population data from the ONS.

With 4,220 small businesses in 2019, Montgomeryshire sported a rate of 1,006 small businesses per 10,000 working people. It was closely followed by Brecon and Radnorshire, with a rate of 972 small businesses, and Dwyfor Meirionnydd with 832.

Montgomeryshire and Brecon and Radnorshire made it into the top 50 most entrepreneurial areas in the UK, the study by NimbleFins revealed.

Wales ranked tenth out of 12 in the UK for the rate of entrepreneurship, with 104,060 small businesses yielding a rate of 486 small businesses per 10,000 working-age people.

See the full study here: https://www.nimblefins.co.uk/business-insurance/which-areas-UK-most-entrepreneurs