Monmouthshire’s Plans for Active Travel Following Welsh Government Funding

Monmouthshire County Council has received Welsh Government Active Travel funding of £3.4m for the financial year 22/23 with the aim of reducing everyday car journeys, and making walking, cycling and wheeling the easiest option.

Monmouthshire’s Active Travel strategic focus is on journeys shorter than 3.0 miles to education, employment, shopping, health destinations, bus and rail stations, and details of the schemes will be developed in partnership with local people.

How is this funding being distributed across the county?

Caldicot

Construction of phase 1 of Caldicot Links (subject to planning) – Changing disused MOD railway into walking and cycling link.

Scheme development (design work) of multi-user route through Caldicot Castle County Park to link Caldicot Links to Church Rd.

Construction of phase 2 on Church Road.

Scheme development of Newport Rd (West).

Scheme development of Education and Leisure Centre based project.

Abergavenny

Furthering the design work on Castle Meadows and the Active Travel bridge over the river Usk.

Monmouth

Furthering the design work on Kingswood Gate to Williams field Lane.

Williams Field Lane links to Monnow bridge & Monnow Street.

In addition, the council has received £500k in core funding, which is to be used for:

Scheme development of the Wye Active Travel bridge and Wyesham links projects.

Quick wins around the county, focussing on minor improvements to Active Travel routes, bringing them up to audit pass standards.

Barrier removal – making access to Active Travel routes easier and more accessible.

Cllr. Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, said:

“It is wonderful that Monmouthshire County Council has received this funding from Welsh Government. Looking at what is planned for the county, we are taking a step in the right direction for getting people to walk, cycle or wheel when possible.”

This total funding of £3.9m is the largest ever Active Travel award achieved by Monmouthshire County Council, showing the continued commitment to improving walking, cycling and wheeling routes within the county. Previous awards included £3m in 21/22 and £1.8m in 20/21.

For more information regarding Active Travel in Monmouthshire, visit: Active Travel – MonLife