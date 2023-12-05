Monmouthshire County Council Named Employer of the Year

Monmouthshire County Council has been recognised as the Employer of the Year for its efforts to promote Welsh language learning among its staff.

The council received the coveted award at the Dysgu Cymraeg Gwent awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of learners and tutors of Welsh in the Gwent region.

The ceremony took place at Bryn Meadows Golf Hotel in Ystrad Mynach on November 29th, and the popular television and radio presenter Nia Parry was guest presenter.

Cllr Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, and Nia Roberts, Welsh Language Officer, represented the council at the Dysgu Cymraeg Gwent awards ceremony, where they received the Employer of the Year award.

The award is a testament to the commitment that Monmouthshire staff have taken to learn Welsh in order to provide a better service to our residents.

Monmouthshire County Council is committed to making sure that the Welsh language is visible in Monmouthshire and demonstrating our commitment to increasing the number of Welsh speakers, in line with the Governments goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Between November 27th to December 11th, the Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones is leading a campaign called Defnyddia dy Gymraeg (Use your Welsh). The campaign encourages people to use the Welsh they have, whether they are fluent or beginners.

It also offers an opportunity for organisations across Wales to promote their Welsh language services.

Cllr Sandles said: