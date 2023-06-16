Monmouthshire Business Expo Invites Local Businesses to Showcase

Monmouthshire companies and organisations are being urged to take advantage of a part-funded opportunity to exhibit their products and services in front of hundreds of local stakeholders at a brand new business expo next month at Abergavenny Market Hall.

The first of two showcase events across the county will take place on Thursday 6 July and will see the traditional Abergavenny Market Hall turned into a modern exhibition venue for Monmouthshire’s very best startups, small to medium sized businesses and established firms to connect with potential partners, peers and suppliers.

A second event is due to be held in September in the south of the county, where over 50 businesses and partners are expected to take part.

It’s hoped that Monmouthshire Business Expo will be an opportunity to bring local business people together, connecting companies with potential customers, clients, partners and suppliers, and allow businesses to learn about the support on offer through Elevate Monmouthshire.

The expo comes as part of the new Elevate Monmouthshire project, a funded scheme which aims to reach and inspire up to 500 new or established businesses to start or grow. Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, exhibiting businesses will pay a small service fee to set up and showcase their products or services at the expo, with all attendees able to browse the event for free.

With over 300 new companies being set up across the county each year, Monmouthshire has a thriving and ever-growing business scene, which the Elevate project is looking to foster through startup support programmes, accelerators and one-to-one coaching.

Elevate Monmouthshire and the Monmouthshire Business Expo are being run in partnership with coworking and small business support specialist Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq), the enterprise accelerator programme The Alacrity Foundation and Monmouthshire County Council.

Kevin Mansell-Abell, TownSq’s Project Lead for the Elevate project, said that the expo presented a valuable opportunity for the business community to connect:

“The Elevate Monmouthshire scheme is all about empowering businesses across the county to grow and succeed, which is why we wanted to offer a platform for local companies to be highlighted and championed through the Monmouthshire Business Expo. “The pool of entrepreneurial talent across Monmouthshire is outstanding, but it’s equally so important for business communities to be well-connected and collaborative. This event will be the first of a number to take place across the county through the Elevate project which will encourage local businesses to consider how we can all work more closely together and utilise partnerships to grow our own enterprises – and support others. “We would love to hear from Monmouthshire businesses of all sizes and stages in their growth who are interested in showcasing at the Monmouthshire Business Expo and potentially making contacts that could transform their journey.”

Councillor Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said:

“The Monmouthshire Business Expo will provide a great opportunity for the county’s businesses to promote their products and services, as well as bringing them together to network with other Monmouthshire companies.”

Monmouthshire Business Expo takes place on Thursday 6 July between 10am and 2pm. Exhibitors can set up from 8am and are also invited to a networking breakfast between 8:30am and 10am. Exhibition space is £49 and tickets for the networking breakfast are available for £12 per person.

Elevate Monmouthshire is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through Monmouthshire County Council and will run until early 2025.

For more information, or to book your space, you can email [email protected], call 02921 111 252 or go to elevate.wales.