Deadline Extended for Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards Nominations

Vale-based businesses have one week more to get their entries into the highly anticipated Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.

Businesses in all sectors are being called to enter the 2nd Vale of Glamorgan Business awards before the nominations deadline closes on Friday 23rd June 2023.

The prestigious Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards were launched in 2022 to celebrate those businesses in the Vale making a difference to, and championing, the County. Last years winners included: Thornbush Hill, Bevan Buckland, Motion Control Dance., Roperhurst, South Wales Aviation Museum, Wales Interactive and John Davies from Penarth View.

Businesses and individuals in Cardiff are invited to submit entries for free across 12 categories, with those shortlisted then invited to attend the awards ceremony at the Vale Hotel on the 22nd September.

On the call for nominations, founder of the awards Liz Brookes said:

“Knowing how busy this period is for people, we’ve decided to extend the deadline by one week. We are delighted with the number and calibre of organisations which have entered so far, but we don’t want anyone to miss out. “If you want to nominate, you’ve got just one week to get in touch and ensure the business of your choice is recognised among the most progressive organisations in Vale. So if you know of anyone making a real difference, it’s time to get your entries in.”

Richard Miles, from Swansea Building Society said:

“The Swansea Building Society is delighted to be a sponsor at the VOG Awards and we would encourage as many local businesses as possible to nominate themselves to showcase the fantastic and diverse range of businesses that operate in the Vale. This is a great way of increasing their exposure to all residents and fellow businesses in the Vale and to hopefully be at what promises to be a fantastic awards ceremony.”

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management is being supported by Vale of Glamorgan Council, ABPorts, Business in Focus, Swansea Building Society, Renishaw, Ogi Stills and Thornbush Hill. Business News Wales is also supporting the Business Awards as its media partner.

The deadline for entries into the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards will close on 23rd June 2023. For more information visit: www.vogbusinessawards.com