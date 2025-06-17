Moneypenny Reports Spike in Demand as Businesses Respond to Higher Costs

Customer conversations company Moneypenny has reported a sharp rise in communications outsourcing demand.

Moneypenny provides telephone answering services, managed live chat, AI Voice Agents and more, for thousands of companies across the UK. It reports that May 2025 was the best month for new business since October 2024, delivering a 38% increase on the average for Q1 2025.

It says that a rise in employers' National Insurance contributions, which took effect in April 2025, is forcing businesses across sectors to rethink how they operate, prompting a strategic pivot towards outsourcing and more flexible staffing models to counter rising employment costs.

“The NIC changes are a challenge, but also a catalyst,” said Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny. “Businesses are using this moment to rethink, restructure, and reinvent how they deliver customer experience in a leaner, smarter way. The future belongs to those who can adapt without compromising on quality.”

Many businesses are focusing on smarter workforce planning to reduce churn, said Moneypenny, blending AI with human expertise to boost efficiency, and using data to better match resources with demand. At the same time, they’re shifting to more meaningful, flexible employee benefits and treating outsourcing as a core strategy for scaling while maintaining service quality.