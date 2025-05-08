Money App Wins Inaugural Fintech Pitching Competition in Cardiff

Zero and Sprout Financial have been crowned winners at the Cardiff and London finals of ‘Pitch360’ during UK FinTech Week.

Hosted by Innovate Finance, the industry body for UK fintech, the competition recognises game-changing ideas that have the potential to power the future of finance.

In a Dragons’ Den style format, fintech companies each had three minutes to pitch their innovative concepts to a panel of judges for the London and Cardiff competitions, including senior leaders from Apis Partners, Inovia, Boston Consulting Group, Level39, Future Finance, Founders Factory and FinTech Wales.

For the inaugural regional Pitch360 event in Cardiff, Zero, a sustainable money app and digital bank for climate-conscious consumers, was awarded first place. The judges included Abrahama Amieva from Future Finance, and Claire Mongeau from Founders Factory, who were impressed by Zero’s commitment to supporting sustainability as an alternative to traditional consumer banking practices.

Recognising the innovation emerging from regional hubs around the UK, Innovate Finance, in collaboration with FinTech Wales, invited five cutting-edge fintechs to pitch. The other four finalists were EA Global AI, Driverly, Menna, and Serene Health.

At the London Pitch360 final first place was awarded to Sprout Financial, a fintech designed to help optimise finances with mortgage repayments and investment growth support.

The other six finalists at the London competition were Astragar Cybersecurity & Risk Management, beatvest, Doris, Faciit, Oxford Risk, and Riff Financial.

The winners of the regional Pitch360 competitions will be gifted full membership with Innovate Finance for a year, as well as the opportunity to showcase their innovation and connect with fintech leaders and investors at the Innovate Finance Global Summit 2026.

Peter Cunnane, Director of International & National Initiatives of Innovate Finance, said:​