IGF Announces New ABL Director for South West of England and South Wales

Independent Growth Finance (IGF), a provider of tailored asset-based lending solutions for UK SMEs and mid-market businesses, has appointed Graham Leaney as ABL Director for the South West of England and South Wales.

Graham has extensive experience in the ABL and working capital financing industry, having worked in roles of increasing responsibility over the past 20 years at HSBC, Close Brothers Invoice Finance, Siemens Invoice Finance and Bibby. He has broad experience working with a variety of sectors and an excellent track record of delivering impactful results for SME and mid-market companies.

In his role as ABL Director at IGF, Graham will be responsible for delivering IGF’s flexible and innovative bespoke financial and ABL solutions and services to clients and prospects across the South West of England and South Wales. He will also be focused on engaging with, developing and enhancing relationships with key financial advisors, turnaround practitioners, accountants, corporate financiers, business owners and sponsors (including PE houses), and management teams in the region.

Joysheel Mitter, Commercial Director at IGF, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Graham to the team. As IGF continues to grow and expand its support for UK businesses, Graham’s appointment will play a key role in enhancing our presence in the region. We welcome Graham at a very exciting time for our company, off the back of a string of new senior appointments and promotions at IGF. We’re sure his in-depth knowledge of the regional market will add significant strength to our team and help us continue to deliver exceptional results.”

Graham Leaney, ABL Director at IGF, added: