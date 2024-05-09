Monex Distribution Recognised as Only Welsh Recipient of Platinum Award

A Newport distribution depot is the only Welsh recipient of an award.

Monex Distribution has been recognised as one of only 10 UK winners, and the only recipient in Wales, of the 2024 Platinum Award, which recognises outstanding performance across the highest level of service for customers across the Palletways UK network.

Depots are awarded Platinum status based on service levels, delivery and collection stats, growth of network, service sustainability, customer sustainability and new customer accounts.

Kelly Hinchcliffe, Director, Monex Distribution said:

“This award is absolutely testament to our committed members of staff, as well as our loyal customer base. We work extremely hard to ensure our levels of service match the unrivalled levels of technology that we can provide our customers with across the network. From our tracking capabilities to the friendly team on-hand for enquiries at any time, I’m absolutely thrilled to say we’re yet again a Platinum Award recipient.”

Warwick Trimble, Network Director, Palletways UK said:

“We have 10 winners and 10 highly commended depots, and I would like to congratulate everyone involved in those depots for their achievement. Award certificates will be presented to the winners and those who were highly commended during the Gala dinner on 16th May 2024.”

Monex Distribution transports palletised consignments anywhere throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.