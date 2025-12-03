Mon Timber Engineering Boosts Production with Investment at Newport Site

Mon Timber Engineering, part of the Premier Forest Products Group, has boosted its production capabilities by as much as 25 per cent with a significant upgrade in machinery.

The upgrade at the firm's Newport site has also enhanced turnaround times and responsiveness, improved precision, and expanded its bespoke timber solutions for customers across the construction and manufacturing sectors.

An MiTek Mk8C A-Frame Press, a roof truss manufacturing press mounted on an A-frame I-beam, makes the unloading of trusses easy and safe while creating efficiencies in the manufacturing process.

The innovative machine reduces running costs through its automatic start/stop system and the ability to use less material, supporting the company’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint, as it lowers electricity consumption and contributes to more efficient designs.

The trusses Mon Timber Engineering make primarily go into houses. The ability to create efficiencies in the manufacturing process means keeping up with the demand for trusses.

Founded in 1974 and acquired by Premier Forest in 2022, Mon Timber has a long history of providing high quality timber and building supplies across South Wales and the West of England.

In 2024, it was a finalist in the Wood Awards, which recognises and promotes outstanding wood design, craftsmanship and installation. Its work on the Bristol Beacon earned it this achievement.

Nigel McKillop, Commercial Director at Premier Forest Products, said:

“We are delighted to have invested in our engineering division at our Newport site. “At Mon Timber Engineering, we listen to our customers and prioritise their needs. This new machinery will not only improve the quality of our trusses, but also increase our productivity levels to enable faster lead times and a faster rate of build completions. “This supports the UK Government’s agenda to build more houses, the ability to dispatch and sell quicker and more efficiently means houses being built quicker around the country.”

Premier Forest Products Ltd is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, wholesale distribution, milling, processing, merchanting and manufacture of timber products from multiple sites across the UK.

Mon Timber has sites in Newport, Cardiff and Crumlin.