Model Makers Wild Creations Doubles its Production Capacity

Cardiff-based TV, film and theme park model makers Wild Creations has more than doubled its production capacity following a move to an industrial unit on Portmanmoor Road Industrial Estate in Ocean Park.

Wild Creations – founded in 2010 by Matt Wild – designs, fabricates and installs bespoke creations from a sculpture or large model to a piece of scenery or theming for TV, film, theme parks, exhibitions or brand activations. Clients include BBC, Universal and JCDecaux and the company works with clients in the UK and internationally having recently exported to the USA, Japan, Mexico, China and Malaysia.

Now it has taken a 10 year lease on the 39,309 sq ft Unit 70. The landlord G Capital Ltd was represented in the transaction by property consultancy Knight Frank.

Matt Wild said:

“We were keen to stay in Cardiff as our employees all live locally and the city is such an excellent creative hub. The new building ticked a lot of boxes for us with great space, light and ideal external loading spaces so it’s ideal for producing our creations – which have included, for instance, life-size fibreglass T-Rex dinosaurs! We are investing heavily in a full workshop fit out tailored to our needs whilst uprating the offices and customer-facing facilities to create a great impression for our clients, many of which travel from international destinations, and hope to be fully operational by early July.”

Neil Francis, head of the Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial division in Cardiff, said: