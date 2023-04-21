Mind’s Online Community: Side by Side

It’s a powerful thing to connect with someone else over shared experiences. Side by Side is an online community where you can listen, share and be heard.

Here is everything you need to know about Side by Side, organised by mental health charity Mind.

Side by Side is an online peer support community where you can:

Talk about your mental health.

Connect with others who understand what you are going through.

We all know what it's like to struggle sometimes. Side by Side provides a safe place to listen, share and be heard.

Whether you're feeling good right now or having a hard time, the Side by Side community is a safe place to share experiences and listen to others. The community is available to all, 24/7.

Side by Side is moderated daily from 8am to midnight.

What is Side by Side for?

Side by Side is grounded in the values of peer support. It’s a welcoming place for people to:

Make connections.

Learn from each other.

Feel inspired to take positive steps on their mental health journeys.

It’s important to note Side by Side isn’t a crisis service. We ask all members to use the community safely and reach out for other forms of support if they think they might need urgent help.

Got a question?

Have you got a question that is not answered here? Read our full page of Frequently Asked Questions, or email the Digital Communities team at [email protected]

Join Side by Side

Please check out our information and advice if you are looking for crisis help. If you or someone you’re with is in immediate danger, call 999