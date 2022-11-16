Millbrook Garden Centre Set to Change Hands Following Sale Through Christie & Co

Specialist business property advisor, Christie & Co is delighted to announce the sale of Millbrook Garden Centre near Monmouth, South Wales.

Owned and operated by the Wright family since 1971, this family-run garden centre is renowned for its superb horticultural offering and has thrived in recent years, benefiting from the recent upsurge in gardening as a result of the pandemic.

After launching to the market through Christie & Co in late 2021, the site received offers from seven interested parties, only one of which was an existing garden centre owner.

The strong level of interest reflects the huge potential for the large seven-acre site, which features several historic buildings, including a former mill that has been converted into a large five-bedroom house, along with a detached café and substantial dedicated retail area.

Tom Glanvill, Retail Associate Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments,