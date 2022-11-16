TV Star Neil Morrissey to Judge New Butchery Competition at Royal Welsh Winter Fair

Actor Neil Morrissey will be one of the judges for a bacon, burger and sausage competition in the butchery section and this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty and Bob the Builder star Morrissey will join butcher Steve Morgan of Morgan Family Butchers and multi-award-winning writer and director, Phillip John from Cardiff on the judging panel.

Morrissey has a keen interest in food, co-owning the award nominated pub The Plume of Feathers in Stoke-on-Trent, and often frequents the farmers’ markets of North London.

Preparations are well underway for the annual Royal Welsh Winter Fair which takes place at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on November 28 and 29.

Classes for the section include middle, short back, and streaky bacon, beef, lamb and pork burgers, and various types of sausages. Each entry will be cooked and taste tested by the judges.

All entries for the Bacon, Burger and Sausage competition must be clearly labelled and delivered to the Carcass Hall by no later than 8.30am on the morning of Tuesday, November 29.

Entries are limited to two per class and judging begins at 10am. The entries must then be collected from the Carcass Hall no later than 4pm the same day.

Sponsors for the Bacon, Burger, and Sausage competition are asked to visit the event website for more information or email [email protected]. A crystal award for the section has been sponsored by Steve Morgan Catering.