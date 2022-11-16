Winners Revealed at the Chamber’s Annual Ball & Recognition Awards 2022

Over 350 guests came together to celebrate the success of businesses in West Cheshire & North Wales on Friday 11th November at the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Ball & Recognition Awards.

Taking place in the Pavilion at Chester Racecourse, the event, sponsored by Protos Networks, was a chance for members of the Chamber of Commerce to come together and reflect on the accomplishments of the last year.

The evening started with guests enjoying arrival drinks in the Champagne Bar, kindly sponsored by Valto, whilst listening to a live acoustic performance by Anthony Kluge, lead singer of Skynights who were the live band for the evening.

After guests were seated, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Bryce, took to the stage to welcome all and to get the evening underway. As the event took place on Armistice Day, a minute’s silence was then observed as a mark of respect.

Debbie then introduced the host for the evening, Sian Lloyd. Sian is an experienced journalist and broadcaster and is a familiar face with viewers across the UK for presenting national programmes, including BBC Breakfast, BBC Crimewatch Roadshow and Panorama. Sian grew up in Wrexham, where she learnt Welsh and now frequently presents programmes on S4C.

Sian introduced Helen Nellist, Chair of the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, who thanked the Headliner Sponsors for the evening, Protos Networks, and gave an introduction to the chosen charity for the evening, The Joshua Tree.

It was then over to Sian to officially begin the awards ceremony which had seen a record number of businesses enter the 12 categories up for grabs with finalists chosen prior to the evening.

The winners of each award can be found below:

Protos Networks Award for Digital Innovation

Recognising organisations with a focus on digital innovation, this award has been designed for businesses that can demonstrate that they have embraced digitisation and have used technology to increase their profitability.

Congratulations to our Finalists:

Nelson Myatt Solicitors

Think Beyond

Topwood Ltd

Congratulations to our Winner:

Think Beyond

Young Chamber Award – Sponsored by Russell Taylor Group

As we bring the education and businesses closer through our Young Chamber programme, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of Young Chamber students and the involvement of one of our Young Chamber schools or colleges over the previous year.

Congratulations to our Winner:

Castell Alun High School

Kickstart Trainee Award

This award recognises young people who have undertaken a placement via the Kickstart Scheme. Businesses should nominate trainees they feel have made a significant contribution to the business.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Jamie Hickson – Cheshire West Recycling

Fraser Crossan – Chester Zoo

Stephen Higgitt – Countess of Chester Hospital

Naomi Chapple-Parry – Groundwork North Wales

Congratulations to our Winners:

Fraser Crossan – Chester Zoo

Stephen Higgitt – Countess of Chester Hospital

Kickstart Employer Award – Sponsored by Azets

This award recognises businesses that have embraced the Kickstart Scheme. Entrants for this award should demonstrate how they have improved outcomes for young people on the scheme.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Chester Zoo

Paul Bristow Associates

Valto

Congratulations to our Winner:

Chester Zoo

Young Person/Apprentice of the Year Award – Sponsored by Altimex Ltd

This award is to highlight the exceptional contribution of a young person or an apprentice, aged 25 or under, to the success and growth of a business based in West Cheshire and North Wales.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Sophie Foster – Brownlow Furniture

Hristina Tsvetankova – WR Partners

Jasmin Hughes – Your Space

Congratulations to our Winner:

Sophie Foster – Brownlow Furniture

Start-Up Business of the Year Award- Sponsored by Zodeq Ltd

This award is open to businesses that have been trading for less than 2 years and seeks to recognise the determination and hard work of entrepreneurs across West Cheshire & North Wales.

Congratulations to our Finalists:

Artezzan Restaurant & Bar

Kingdom Recommends Limited

Menopause 360

Positive Planet

Congratulations to our Winner:

Artezzan Restaurant & Bar

Made a Difference Award – Sponsored by The Alternative Board

This award recognises a business, or one of their employees, that have made a difference to the social well-being of their local community. This could be through volunteer and charity work or by any means where the business or employee has gone above and beyond to support their community.

Congratulations to our finalists:

HMP Berwyn

Menopause 360

P&A Group

Russell Taylor Group

Wildnerness Tribe

Congratulations to our Winner:

Russell Taylor Group

Customer Excellence Award – Sponsored by Leonard Curtis

Recognising organisations with a focus on customer service and care, this award has been designed for businesses that can demonstrate excellence and commitment in the ever-important area of customer service.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Artezzan Restaurant & Bar

HM Legal

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Penderyn Distillery

Tours Around Chester

Congratulations to our Winner:

Penderyn Distillery

Excellence in Sustainability Award – Sponsored by S. L. Procurement Solutions

This award recognises businesses that are leading the way to a low carbon, low waste and sustainable future.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Cyd Innovation

Less Common Metals

Platts Agriculture Limited

Rhug Wild Beauty

Congratulations to our Winner:

Platts Agriculture Limited

Export & International Trade Award – Sponsored by ITAS

This award recognises the strength of exporters in West Cheshire & North Wales. Entrants for this award must stand out from the crowd on the international stage and demonstrate that they have generated significant and/or sustained increases in their export activity.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Consort Precision Diamond

Lavinia Stamps

Less Common Metals

Congratulations to our Winner:

Lavinia Stamps

Business Growth Award – Sponsored by NatWest Business Banking

This award is open to businesses of all sizes and recognises those that have experienced exceptional growth in sales, profit, market share, jobs or international trade. Judges will be looking for an organisation that can demonstrate the highest levels of growth with a strong plan for sustainable financial performance.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Accted Ltd

itas

The Literacy Company

Congratulations to our Winner:

Accted Ltd

Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Ellis & Co Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers

This is the premier award for businesses in West Cheshire & North Wales and is open to companies of any size, working in any commercial or industrial sector.

Congratulations to our finalists:

Bathgate Business Finance

Lavinia Stamps

Platts Agriculture Limited

Valto

Congratulations to our Winner:

Bathgate Business Finance

Once the awards came to a close, a raffle and auction then took place to raise funds for The Joshua Tree. A total of just under £7,500 was raised for the children’s cancer charity that provides bespoke support to all immediate and extended family members that are affected by childhood cancers.

Before the evening came to an end, the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce were then presented with the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employers Recognition Award by Lt Colonel Mark Powell. The Chamber received the award as recognition for its support for the Armed Forces.

Debbie Bryce said: