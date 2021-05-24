Milford Haven Event Venue The Imperial Hall Gains Wedding Ceremony License

The Imperial Hall in Milford Haven has been approved as a venue for the registry of marriages.

The Imperial Hall, a wedding venue in Milford Haven, can now be used for the registry of marriages and civil partnerships, after securing approval from Pembrokeshire County Council in April 2021.

The Grade II listed building, known to many in the area as The Masonic Hall, was taken over in 2018 by Lee and Kate Bridges, who restored the property to its former glory, installed features such as a brand-new bar and cellar system, and reinvigorated the kitchen.

There is currently a spectacular garden development project underway, which is due for completion in June, and which will add a three-tier garden area with a stunning view of the waterway where people will be able to sit and enjoy a meal and drinks.

Commenting, Mr Bridges said:

“Receiving this marriage license marks an important step in the history of The Imperial Hall. “The gorgeous building has been the centrepiece of many parties and events since we restored it nearly three years ago, and while there have been countless receptions and wedding parties in the venue since we were first established, we're thrilled that people can now take the momentous step of becoming officially married here. “We're expecting to see some huge events as lockdown eases off in 2021, so watch this space!”

The Imperial Hall also provides services for functions such as school proms, Christenings and birthday parties.