Milford Haven CO2 Project Launches at The Senedd

The Milford Haven CO2 Project, a groundbreaking carbon capture and shipping initiative, has been officially launched at an event held at The Senedd.

The event, hosted by Samuel Kurtz MS, brought together more than 85 Welsh Senedd Members and business leaders, and aimed to showcase Wales' leadership in achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The project, a collaboration between RWE and Dragon LNG, supported by Acorn, aims to capture up to 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year from the early 2030s. It aims to significantly contribute to the UK and Wales' net-zero targets while generating jobs and delivering £8 billion to the national economy.

The initiative highlights Milford Haven’s strategic importance in decarbonising energy generation and ensuring sustainable industry practices, said RWE.

Samuel Kurtz MS said:

“The Milford Haven CO₂ Project is a beacon of innovation, proving that Wales is not only ready to embrace the transition to a low-carbon future but to lead the charge. This project will safeguard local jobs in the industries that have long supported our county’s economy, power millions of homes, and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Richard Little, Director of RWE’s Pembroke Net Zero Centre and Simon Ames, Managing Director Dragon LNG and Dragon Energy jointly commented on the launch of the initiative, saying:

“The Milford Haven CO2 Project represents a transformative step in Wales' energy journey. By combining our expertise, we aim to capture and safely store CO2, reducing emissions while ensuring Pembroke Power Station continues to provide reliable, low-carbon power to the grid. Our partnership exemplifies what can be achieved when industry leaders unite behind a shared vision for sustainability.”

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy, and Planning, also addressed the attendees, emphasising the importance of innovation and collaboration in achieving climate goals.

The Milford Haven CO2 Project integrates carbon capture at RWE’s Pembroke Power Station, liquefaction at Dragon LNG, and transportation to the North Sea for permanent storage, making CO2 shipping a reality for Wales. The initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs during construction, protect skilled roles during operation, and drive economic prosperity.

As part of the Milford Haven Future Energy Cluster, an industrial hub within the South Wales Industrial Cluster, the project will play a critical role in preserving South Wales' £6 billion industrial sector by providing a non-pipeline CO2 transportation solution. In doing so, it paves the way for decarbonising major industries across the UK while supporting the nation’s ambitions for a net-zero power generation by 2035.