Mid Wales Accountant Makes 35 under 35 List

An accountant who set up his Mid Wales practice last year has been named as one of the top 35 under 35.

Alex Westbury trained to become a Chartered Accountant at top UK 15 firm Saffery in Manchester before returning to West Wales to join a growing local practice. He was appointed as a director at the age of 28, three and a half years after joining the firm.

In the last year, Alex transitioned from his director role to set up his own independent firm, AW Chartered Accountants in Aberystwyth.

Now he has been named as one of the top 35 under 35 in the accounting industry by Accountancy Age. It said:

“Alex’s dedication to client-focused service, innovative use of technology, and industry-specific expertise have positioned AW Chartered Accountants as a rapidly growing and highly respected firm in the region.”

Alex said:

“I am delighted to be named amongst the greats of the accounting industry as the only person on the list from a Welsh business, having only started my business in the last year. I thought I was giving up the opportunity to win a place in such a prestigious industry list when I left my corporate job at a Top UK 15 firm to return to my hometown in Mid Wales. “I am incredibly honoured to be named among the top 35 under 35 in the accounting industry by Accountancy Age. We strive to provide the highest level of service to our clients and help them to achieve their goals. This award inspires us to continue innovating and growing, and I am excited about the future of our firm and the continued success of our clients.”

According to AW Chartered Accountants, nine of those named alongside Alex in the list are senior leaders in the UK’s 15 top accounting firms, with half of those named being senior leaders in the UK’s top 50 accounting firms. The majority work in the UK’s top 100 firms and Alex represents the only Welsh firm, the only start-up and the only sole practitioner named in the list.

The firm provides services to clients across various industries, but they have also been recognised as specialist accounting advisors to the UK tourism industry. The firm is one of only two Welsh accounting firms which are associate members of the British Holiday and Home Parks Association (BH&HPA), the leading trade body for the UK holiday park industry.